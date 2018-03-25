CHICAGO (CBS) — Loyola fans are ready to welcome back their team after another fantastic finish.

The team is back in Chicago Sunday to get ready for their Final Four match next Saturday.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen has the story.

It is an ongoing celebration for Loyola fans.

The team will be back on campus around 2:15 Sunday afternoon.

The Ramblers have gained a lot of new fans along the way after beating Miami, Tennessee, Nevada and now Kansas State.

Fans cheered on their team at the Damen Student Center Saturday night.

Hundreds packed into the building for another watch party.

From one scene to another it was a madhouse at a bar near Loyola.

Fans have been watching the team’s progression every week in the NCAA Tournament.

For the first time since 1963, the team is going to the Final Four and fans couldn’t be more thrilled.

“It’s been insane. This is the first time we felt like a state school,” says Loyola fan Ally Brand.

“I just feel like everyone is such a community and it’s bringing the school together,”says Lizzie Harth, another Loyola fan.

Loyola University is also offering a travel package to San Antonio.