CHICAGO (CBS) — Loyola fans clad in maroon and gold were on their feet as the Ramblers returned to Chicago for another hero’s welcome Sunday.

Hundreds sang songs, cheered and chanted “Final Four! Final Four!’ as the team made their way from their bus and into the arena.

The team entered in carrying their South Regional Championship trophy with wide smiles.

As the Ramblers made their way onto the stage, many pulled out their cellphones to take pictures and record their historical moment.

Even Sister Jean got a standing ovation when she entered to support her favorite team.

The Ramblers returned from Atlanta to the Gentile Arena after a big win over Kansas State 78-62.

Loyola now has a coveted Final Four spot and they’ll go up against Michigan next Saturday.

Coach Porter Moser says the fan support has been overwhelming but in a great way.

Lucas Williamson says their hard work is paying off.

Coach Moser says he hasn’t much time to reflect on the celebrations because they’re not finished.