CHICAGO (CBS) — Loyola is headed to the NCAA’s Final Four match-up for the first time in more than 50 years.

CBS 2’s Ryan Baker was with the team in Atlanta as they celebrate their Elite Eight victory and made plans to continue their Cinderella run.

The Ramblers are partying like it’s 1963.

The last time they danced this far in the NCAA Tournament.

It was a surreal scene of celebration in Atlanta.

“We did not want to go home. We’re such a resilient group. This team never quits,” said Marques Townes. “This is a special group. We’re like a family, a brotherhood and that’s why we’re here. It’s no fluke.”

“We’re going to the Final Four, I can’t believe it,” beamed Clayton Custer with a piece of the basketball net tied to his hat.

“We worked hard for this,” added Donte Ingram.

“We’re going to the Final Four. That’s an amazing, amazing thing to hear,” said Coach Porter Moser.

As for the team’s own Cinderella, Sister Jean, she is ready to cheer on her favorite team in Texas.

“I’m going to San Antonio,” said Sister Jean Schmidt. “It’s going to be great.”

Loyola (32-5) will face Michigan next Saturday in the national semi-finals.

After all the heavyweights they’ve knocked off in this tournament, don’t count them out to win the whole thing.

Just like they did 55 years ago.