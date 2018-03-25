CHICAGO (CBS) — Students from different backgrounds come together to realize the historic ties and roots they share.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot has the story.

On Friday, students from Herzl School of Excellence in Chicago’s North Lawndale community and Temple Beth Israel in Skokie boarded a bus.

Their mission? To tour North Lawndale and see the churches in the community that were once synagogues.

And the one time home of Israel’s only woman Prime Minister, Golda Meir.

She lived in Chicago for a short time.

In the early 1900’s, Lawndale was a predominantly Jewish community.

Today it’s mostly African-American.

Following the tour, the students had an ice breaking session and got to know each other better.

Israel’s Consul General to the Midwest Aviv Ezra also met with the students and teachers.

Canadian lawyer David Matlow is the driving force behind the student exchange project.

He owns the world’s largest collection of Theodor Herzl memorabilia.

The North Lawndale school is named after Herzl, the founder of the state of Israel.