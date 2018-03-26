CHICAGO (CBS) — A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder, after allegedly killing a 65-year-old woman and stabbing her 18-year-old granddaughter in a home invasion on Friday in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Around 11 a.m. Friday, 65-year-old Peggy Goodman was shot and killed in her home in the 100 block of East 37th Place. Her 18-year-old granddaughter was stabbed multiple times, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Relatives said Goodman intervened in a fight between her granddaughter and her granddaughter’s boyfriend. Police did not confirm or deny that information.

Goodman was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said an autopsy determined she died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Monday morning, police said 31-year-old Benjamin Williams had been charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder, three counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated domestic battery, and one count of marijuana possession.

Court information for Williams was not immediately available.