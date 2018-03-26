CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were killed, and two others were injured in a two-vehicle collision Sunday evening in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

Police said a car heading northwest on Rand Road tried to turn left on Golf Road in front of an oncoming car around 6:05 p.m. The second car hit the passenger side of the first car, forcing it off the road.

Firefighters had to free the driver of the first car. That driver was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Three passengers in that car were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second car suffered minor injuries, and was treated at Lutheran General.

None of the victims names, ages, or genders have been released.

Police said there was no indication either driver was intoxicated or impaired.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.