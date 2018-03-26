CHICAGO (CBS) — Facebook is now the target of consumer fraud lawsuit, filed Monday by Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.

The suit claims Facebook failed to take proper steps to prevent the harvesting of user data by Cambridge Analytica. The suit alleged Cambridge Analytica used “fraudulent and deceptive practices” to gain personal information from 50 million Facebook users.

The company obtained the data of users who downloaded an app and took a personality quiz. The app also allowed Cambridge to access data of the app users’ Facebook friends.

The company then used that data to create “psychographic profiles” of American voters with the intent on influcing the 2016 U.S. elections, the lawsuit states.

Facebook, the lawsuit says, failed to take action to correct and disclose the breach.

In a statement, Foxx said Facebook’s “response was limited to a single private request to Cambridge Analytica to delete the data. Facebook took no further action … until the public revelation of the breach in the media. “

“This lawsuit seeks to right the wrongs created by Cambridge Analytica’s and Facebook’s blatant disregard and misuse of sensitive, personal data belonging to the People of the State of Illinois,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks civil penalties and fines under the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act.