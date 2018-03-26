CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men have been indicted on federal charges, for allegedly robbing a west suburban jewelry store at gunpoint one year ago.

Police said three men wearing masks and hoodies ran into Razny Jewelers on March 17, 2017, with guns drawn. One of the robbers tackled a store employee, striking the victim repeatedly with a gun, while another robber shoved a gun in a second employee’s face.

As two suspects struggled with the employee on the ground, cameras caught the third suspect with his mask lifted up to reveal his face as he reached into a display case and stole jewelry while looking directly at the camera.

On Monday, federal prosecutors announced three men – 24-year-old Tobias Diggs, 39-year-old Marvon Hamberlin, and 29-year-old Joshua McClellan – had been indicted on felony charges of robbery, robbery conspiracy, transportation of stolen goods, and using firearms during a violent crime.

According to the indictment, the three men scouted the store before the robbery, and donned hoodies, masks, and other clothing in an attempt to conceal their identities. They then attacked at least one employee and threatened to harm others before stealing watches and jewelry, and fleeing in a 2003 Lexus RX sport utility vehicle.

Prosecutors said the robbers stole more than $200,000 in merchandise, including luxury watches made by Tudor, Patek Phillipe, and Frederique Constant. The robbers allegedly sold or disposed of the stolen goods in Chicago, Oak Lawn, and Atlanta.

McClellan, who is from Oak Lawn, was arrested Friday, and has pleaded not guilty. He was due to appear for a detention hearing on Tuesday, prosecutors said.

Diggs, who is from Chicago, was in custody on separate charges in DuPage County, according to prosecutors. His arraignment has not been scheduled.

Hamberlin, who also lives in Chicago, was not in custody Monday afternoon. An arrest warrant was issued for his arrest.