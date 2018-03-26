ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 24: A Loyola Ramblers fan holds up a sign prior to the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Loyola Ramblers at Philips Arena on March 24, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (CBS) — The excitement continues to build for the Loyola Ramblers trip to the Final Four. The University’s charter packages are sold out, flights are hard to find and fans should expect to pay dearly for hotels.

As CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker reports, the team’s success is a textbook example of big-time sports economics.

Within moments of their Elite Eight victory against Kansas State, Rambler fans started buying up the charter packages to the Final Four in San Antonio. The University offered flights, a double occupancy hotel room, three tickets, including the championship game, for just over $2,700.

“The charter flights soldout this morning, in less than 24 hours, which is outstanding,” said Joe Wunderlick, of Anthony Travel.

The few hotel and ticket packages for $1,700 are expected to be gone by Monday night. That leaves a waiting list.

On campus, fans are looking at other options, and finding sticker shock–in the form of $1,000 hotels.

And that includes your discount hotels like Motel 6.

“It’s insane,” said student Fallon Kidwell. “I was seeing thousands and thousands of dollars, and I was like that’s not happening.”

Flights are just as bad. On Google Flights, the lowest price from Chicago to San Antonio, Friday or Saturday ranged from $1,000 to $1,900.

“My friends and I are frantically tring to find a ride,” one fan said.

The 1,200 mile drive will cost you roughly $374 in gas and will take about 19 hours. In you leave on Thursday morning, Greyhound and Amtrak will get you there Saturday afternoon for about $400.

Then there’s the cost of a ticket, students will pay only $40 but others will pay more. One fan picked up a ticket for $600

That’s about average. Online, some tickets to the Alamodome Arena were selling for as little as $374 and has high at $9,690.