CHICAGO (CBS) — The “60 Minutes” interview with adult film star Stormy Daniels was a television ratings blockbuster, setting records here in Chicago.

The program’s 18.2 rating and 34 share is the highest since the industry went to the current “local people meter” ratings system in 2004. About an average of 847,000 viewers and a third of Chicago area television households were tuned into the interview. At its peak, in the first quarter-hour, viewership hit nearly one million viewers.

In an interview with Anderson Cooper, Daniels detailed having sex with Donald Trump in 2006 in a hotel in Las Vegas. She said later that she was threatened to “leave Trump alone. Forget the story.”

“And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.’ And then he was gone,” Daniels said.

A week and a half before the 2016 election, Trump’s personal attorney paid Daniels to keep quiet about her alleged sexual relationship with President.

Through his spokesman, Trump has denied the affair.