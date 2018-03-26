CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman riding her motorized mobility scooter on the shoulder of a roadway was struck and killed in Northwest Indiana on Monday.

Just after 8:30 a.m., the driver of a white Ford SUV struck an elderly woman riding on the sholder in the 9200 block of Broadway in Merrillville.

Elizabeth Camplan, 82, of Merrillville, was operating her mobility scooter on the shoulder of the northbound lanes when the SUV struck her, police said.

She was transported to Broadway Methodist Hospital where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was also transported to Broadway Methodist for an unknown medical reason, police said.

The Merrillville Police major crash unit is investigating.