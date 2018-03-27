CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures are starting to warm up, and so are expectations for Major League baseball.

The season starts this Thursday.

Although their home opener is next week, the White Sox gave Vince Gerasole a look at what’s new for fans on their home turf.

The new attractions at Guaranteed Rate Field include a 90-second virtual reality home run derby experience, allowing fans to hit the ball out of the park.

Above the field, is a new continuous LED ribbon board.

There are new treats on the menu, such as a new hot dog with Monterey jack, chicken sausage and salsa. Also a potential hit: an open face Italian sausage patty sandwich, french fries, giradinera and modelo cheese.

The Sox home opener is April 5 against Detroit at 3:10 p.m.