CHICAGO (CBS) — Today is Diabetes Alert Day, and the American Diabetes Association wants you to pay attention.

Nearly 10 percent of the U.S. population is living with diabetes. That’s 30 million adults and children.

An additional 84 million adults have pre-diabetes, a condition likely to lead to diabetes if not addressed, and sleep can play a key role.

“Sometimes we’re not getting enough sleep, and actually restricting our sleep causes something called insulin resistance. Insulin is a hormone that helps to maintain normal blood sugar, and so when we restrict our sleep we contribute to the disease process as well,” said Dr. Celeste Thomas, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Chicago.

CBS Chicago is a proud partner with the American Diabetes Association, which has developed a 60-second test to find out your risks for diabetes. Click here to see the test.