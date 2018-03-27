CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities in Porter County have released video of an inmate who broke free from custody yesterday.

They are still looking for him.

The video shows 25-year-old Michael Maldonado making his escape.

He darts out of the driver’s seat of an officer’s car as the garage door begins to close.

He was still wearing handcuffs at the time.

Two officers take off after him, but they can’t catch him before the garage shuts.

Maldonado was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement after a traffic stop in Portage.