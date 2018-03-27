MIAMI (CBS) — The U.S. Coast Guard has found an Illinois kayaker who was reported missing, when he didn’t return as expected from a 10-day trip in the Florida Everglades.

The Coast Guard had said 57-year-old James Matthew Soltis, of Lockport, departed the Flamingo Visitor Center on March 15 for a kayaking trip on the Everglades Wilderness Waterway. He was expected back on Sunday, but was reported overdue Monday evening.

National Park Service rangers and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter conducted a search for Soltis beginning Monday night.

Tuesday morning, the Coast Guard reported a helicopter had found Soltis safe.

#Update An @USCG Air Station Miami Helicopter has located the missing kayaker safe; verified by @EvergladesNPS. — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) March 27, 2018

CBS Miami reports Soltis was camping, and there had been an apparent miscommunication about when he was returning from his trip.