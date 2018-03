CHICAGO (CBS) — Firefighters and hazmat crews responded to a materials spill at a medical facility in Berywn, sending more than 20 people to the hospital.

It happened at Jencare in the 6300 block of South Cermak.

Crews say someone dropped phenol, a skin medication, on the floor of an exam room around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Fumes were released into the air and more than twenty people were taken to area hospitals, after complaining of headaches and feeling light-headed.