CHICAGO (CBS) — A man stole a Chicago Fire Department ambulance after being thrown out of St. Bernard Hospital early Tuesday, and then crashed while fleeing police.

Shortly before 4 a.m., the 34-year-old man was waiting to be treated in the emergency room at St. Bernard, when he became aggravated and was kicked out, according to police.

He then stole an ambulance that was parked outside, but crashed into a light pole at the corner of 64th and Wells. Police pulled him over a block away, at 63rd and Yale, and he was taken back to St. Bernard for treatment.

Charges were pending Tuesday morning.