CHICAGO (CBS) — Loyola is on the road to the Final Four and so is CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar—along with a special passenger.

He’s with Sister Jean! Destination: San Antonio, Texas, and the Alamodome, where the Ramblers take on Michigan on Saturday.

OK, he has a cardboard cutout of her—a “Flat Sister.”

Still the image of the Ramblers’ team chaplain, and now international treasure, has been a hit along the way.

First stop: Lincoln, Illinois–home of the world’s largest covered wagon

“We see literally thousands of people come here every year to see the wagon,” said Geoff Ladd of the Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway.

Add Sister Jean to the list, well her likeness, anyway.

Along with her bobble head, too. It wouldn’t be a road trip without a bobble head.

“Go Loyola! I’m Chicago boy originally so sure I am rooting for them,” said Ladd.

Then, it was off the state capital of Springfield, where politics took a back seat to March Madness.

Aaron Gantt got pretty excited when he saw the sister.

“Oh yeah, I’m rooting for Loyola,” Gantt said. “I am a Michigan fan but I’m always for the underdog.”

The goal is for Sister Jean and her CBS 2 crew to make it to Kansas by Wednesday night.