CHICAGO (CBS) — The countdown is on until the Final Four matchup between Loyola-Chicago and Michigan.

After a final practice at home on Tuesday, the Loyola Ramblers leave Wednesday morning for San Antonio.

Players hit the court Tuesday at Gentile Arena for practice.

The 11th-seeded Ramblers are taking on the 3rd-seeded Wolverines on Saturday.

Fans, including Sister Jean, have been there every step of the way as the Ramblers have posted four upset victories; including three heart-pounding wins by a combined four points in the first three rounds, and a dominating 78-62 win over the Kansas State Wildcats in the Elite Eight.

Hundreds of fans packed the Damen Student Center and bars in Rogers Park to cheer on their team last weekend.

The campus bookstore is also trying to keep up with demand for merchandise, from T-shirts to Loyola’s signature maroon and gold scarves.

Players say the support has been out of this world.

“It’s just unbelievable to see that the support is with us, and that everyone’s behind us, and that the skyline’s maroon and gold and it says ‘Go Ramblers.’ It’s really fun,” Loyola center Cameron Krutwig said.

“I just know Chicago takes pride in its basketball, and for me be able to bring home a national championship for Chicago, and show Chicago in a positive light, it’s just an opportunity that I’m going to cherish for the rest of my life,” Loyola guard Lucas Williamson said.

The Ramblers will leave Gentile Arena around 8 a.m. Wednesday to catch a flight to San Antonio.

Their Final Four game against the Wolverines is at 5 p.m. Saturday on TBS.