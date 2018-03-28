CHICAGO (CBS) — With the Loyola Ramblers playing their first Final Four game in 55 years on Saturday, even Easter Vigil will have to wait for some Catholic faithful this year.

Loyola tips off against Michigan at 5:09 p.m. on Saturday, hoping to return to the NCAA Tournament championship game for the first time since 1963.

Given that the game probably won’t end until about 7:30, Old St. Patrick’s Church in the West Loop decided to delay the start of its Easter Vigil celebration by 30 minutes.

“Mindful of the historic significance of this contest and in support of the Ramblers, we are reaching out as a notice that our Saturday evening Easter Vigil is being delayed by a half hour to an 8:00 pm start time,” the church stated in a post on Facebook. “We hope this might make it easier to join us for this holy and beautiful celebration.”

So, barring overtime, Old St. Pat’s parishioners should be able to watch the Ramblers play until the final horn before starting their Easter Vigil on Saturday.