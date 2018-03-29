CHICAGO (CBS) — A highly promoted rap concert in Chicago’s Loop is cancelled due to security concerns.

The Takeover Jam organized by radio station WGCI was scheduled to take place tonight at the Chicago Theater.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports from the Chicago Theater where some fans are showing up despite the last-minute cancellation.

The cancellation comes just hours before the event was supposed to start.

Chicago Police were seen patrolling outside the venue today where the Takeover Jam was being removed from the marquee.

Both WGCI radio and the Chicago Theater say they were advised by Chicago Police to cancel the event due to specific safety and security concerns in the surrounding area.

CBS 2 reached out to Chicago Police about the cancellation.

CPD confirms there are safety concerns but they won’t give details.

Two brothers who traveled two hours to get here and paid more than $250 for their tickets to see eight performers.

When asked why the show was cancelled, concert goer Wakil Atig says he wasn’t sure.

“I actually don’t know because the rappers performing are real young so they don’t incite violence I don’t believe,” says Atig

The Chicago Theater is promising full refunds.

