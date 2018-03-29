CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Fire Department lieutenant has been charged with misdemeanor battery, after punching a colleague in the face on Wednesday at a firehouse in the Beverly neighborhood.

Police said Fire Lt. Leonard Johnson, 53, was involved in an argument with a 52-year-old firefighter at the fire station on the 1700 block of West 95th Street around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Johnson then twice punched his fellow firefighter in the face.

Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said the incident happened just after roll call. It was unclear what sparked the fight.

The victim was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital with a cut to his lip. Johnson was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with a cut on his knuckle.

Johnson has been charged with misdemeanor battery, and was placed on medical leave after he went to the hospital.

Langford said disciplinary action for Johnson has not yet been determined.