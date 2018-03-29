CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas is jumping into the race for mayor; and has agreed with two other challengers to refrain from attacking each other, and focus their fire on Rahm Emanuel.

Vallas announced Thursday he’ll file official paperwork to enter the mayor’s race next week.

The former schools chief said he’s already met with other challengers in the 2019 campaign.

CBS 2 has confirmed Vallas and former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy have met with businessman Willie Wilson, and the three agreed not to attack each other, and instead focus on Emanuel.

Vallas was head of the Chicago Public Schools for six years from 1995 until 2001 under former Mayor Richard M. Daley. He also has run school districts in New Orleans and Philadelphia. Most recently, he was chief administrative officer at Chicago State University, but resigned in January.

Wilson joined the race last week. He also ran against Emanuel in 2015, and came in third place.

McCarthy announced he was running for mayor on March 21. Emanuel fired him as Chicago Police Superintendent in 2015, amid the political firestorm caused by the release of dashcam video of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke shooting and killing 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in 2014.

Former Chicago Public Schools principal Troy LaRaviere, a frequent Emanuel critic, also has said he will run. Emanuel’s hand-selected school board fired him as principal of Blaine Elementary School.

Tech entrepreneur Neal Sales-Griffin also is running.