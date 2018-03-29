CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are looking for the man who forced a 13-year-old girl into a minivan and sexually assaulted her Monday evening in the Little Village neighborhood.

The girl was walking near 26th and Tripp around 6:15 p.m. Monday, when a man driving a light blue minivan pulled up to her and pulled her into the van.

Police said the man then sexually assaulted the girl inside the van while parked in the alley, threw her out of the van, and fled the scene.

“I’m really at a loss for words for someone that young to be getting dragged and treated like that,” neighbor Brittany Walker said.

In a community alert, police advised neighbors to walk in pairs or groups, be aware of their surroundings, and report any suspicious activity to 911.

Police had only a vague description of the man, a bald white male between 40 and 50 years old, with blue eyes and a light complexion. He was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and black boots.