CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Rahm Emanuel will have to answer questions Thursday in the 2015 shooting deaths of Quintonio LeGrier and his neighbor, Bettie Jones, who were shot by a Chicago police officer.

Families for the two victims have filed wrongful death lawsuits against the city, and the mayor is scheduled to give a deposition on Thursday.

According to the Sun-Times, Emanuel’s sworn testimony will be limited to three topics: the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, conversations the mayor had with the LeGrier and Jones families, and his previous statements regarding a “code of silence” within the Chicago Police Department.

The mayor’s deposition comes a week after Police Supt. Eddie Johnson rejected a recommendation from COPA to fire Officer Robert Rialmo for the shooting, stating his actions were justified.

COPA investigators had said they didn’t find any evidence to back up Rialmo’s assertion that it was necessary to shoot. Rialmo has stated LeGrier, 19, swung a baseball bat at him, but the COPA report concluded the officer’s statements in the case were inconsistent and unreliable. Investigators also stated evidence suggested Rialmo was further away from LeGrier than he claimed when the officer fired his weapon.

Jones was standing behind LeGrier during the shooting, and was struck by an errant bullet. Both LeGrier and Jones were killed.

Johnson gave a deposition in the lawsuits two weeks ago.