CHICAGO (CBS) — Now the latest on the road to the Final Four.

They Loyola Ramblers hold their first practice at the Alamodome.

CBS 2’s Ryan Baker is with the team in San Antonio where the Ramblers have been getting the royal treatment.

The enormity of being in the Final Four really registered for the Ramblers earlier today when they had a closed practice at the Alamodome.

The Loyola players are seeing their faces plastered everywhere they turn.

It was cool watching them admiring themselves on a wall outside of their locker room.

NBA superstar Russell Westbrook wanted to meet them last night.

“It was very cool to see that we’re in the same town as them. He knows who we are,” says Loyola center Cameron Krutwig.

“He was saying congrats to us. It’s cool that he knows who we are,” says Loyola guard Clayton Custer.

“As soon as I saw our whole parade and the car that we got and just everything for us, I felt like we worked hard for this moment,” says Loyola forward Aundre Jackson.

Westbrook wished the team good luck and told them to go ahead and win it.