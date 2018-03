CHICAGO (CBS) — Thieves hit a suburban car rental agency and make off with 15 vehicles.

Police say the lock on the gate was cut and someone broke into the Oak Park Hertz office through the glass door.

Once inside, the thief or thieves took keys from a storage box and then stole 15 cars.

Notice the almost empty lot.

An employee reported the crime after arriving to work this morning.

The business will be closed through Monday.