CHICAGO (CBS) — WGCI has canceled its Takeover Jam due to specific safety and security concerns for the surrounding area.
A statement released by the Chicago Theatre states, “we regret that the event has been canceled. All tickets purchased through Ticketmaster phones and internet will be automatically refunded. All tickets purchased through Ticketmaster outlets or the venue box office can be refunded at point of purchase.”
CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos confirms that Chicago Police advised promoters to cancel the Takeover Jam due to specific safety and security concerns.
According to the WGCI website, the three-year-old show was to feature YFN Lucci, Rich The Kid, Lil Baby, Derez Dashon, Kass Doll and Valee.