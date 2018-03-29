CHICAGO (CBS) — WGCI has canceled its Takeover Jam due to specific safety and security concerns for the surrounding area.

We have been advised by Chicago law enforcement to cancel tonight's #TakeOverJam due to specific safety and security concerns for the surrounding area. As a result, we regret that the event has been canceled. Ticket refund info can be found here: https://t.co/a9cT8zcTLt pic.twitter.com/fSpz4Yl1xv — WGCI (@WGCI) March 29, 2018

A statement released by the Chicago Theatre states, “we regret that the event has been canceled. All tickets purchased through Ticketmaster phones and internet will be automatically refunded. All tickets purchased through Ticketmaster outlets or the venue box office can be refunded at point of purchase.”

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos confirms that Chicago Police advised promoters to cancel the Takeover Jam due to specific safety and security concerns.

JUST IN: Show scheduled for tonight at Chicago Theater has been cancelled due to safety concerns. Chicago Police confirm officials advised promoters to cancel #TakeOverJam due to specific safety and security concerns. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/yU9VnUos2Z — Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) March 29, 2018

According to the WGCI website, the three-year-old show was to feature YFN Lucci, Rich The Kid, Lil Baby, Derez Dashon, Kass Doll and Valee.