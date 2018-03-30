CHICAGO (CBS) — He thought he was getting a special deal for Cubs tickets.

But now a south suburban man is crying foul.

This after seeing CBS 2 Investigator Pam Zekman’s reports highlighting a ticket broker’s playbook that may violate state regulations.

He wanted his son to experience a Cubs game from the bleachers.

So after Mike Hamm saw this promotion for a “Single Game Mastercard Presale”, he went online to buy tickets and clicked on the first site that came up.

“It looked just like it was the Cubs box office site. It was blue. It had Cubs tickets on it,” says Hamm.

He ordered four tickets that cost about $105 each expecting a total charge of $450.

But his credit card was charged $744.95.

By an online ticket broker called Tickets-Center.com.

“I was pretty angry at the cost of the tickets. They were 40 percent over face value,” says Hamm.

He asked the site if he could get a refund.

“They said it was absolutely not refundable,” he says.

As CBS 2 previously disclosed Danae Beverley had a similar complaint.

She thought she was dealing with the Paramount Theatre box office to buy four tickets to Shen Yun for $130 each.

But her credit card was charged $1070 by Tickets-Center.com.

“I got my money back and it really thrills me to death,” says Beverley. “I am so grateful to you and your team at Channel 2”

A Cubs spokesman said Hamm’s tickets would have cost $428 on the team’s website.

Compared to the $700 charged by the ticket broker.

He said they have seen many cases like this.

The spokesperson urges fans to purchase directly from cubs.com or MLB’s ballpark app.

CBS 2 has still not heard from Tickets-Center.com.