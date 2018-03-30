CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s Good Friday, but the feel good story surrounding Loyola’s beloved Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is not being felt by everyone.

Sister Jean’s press conference this morning, her only media availability during the Final Four, drew the most cameras seen in San Antonio.

The NCAA added her to the interview schedule after her celebrity status continued to skyrocket with the Ramblers’ unexpected run through the tournament.

However the 98-year-old nun, as well as the media, is getting criticized on Twitter about stealing the spotlight from the Loyola players during their well-earned Final Four moment.

That belief about Sister Jean doesn’t have a prayer with the team.

“She’s getting a lot of attention which takes away from us and we’re able to focus on the game and preparations,” says Loyola forward Aundre Jackson.

“I walked by and thought it looked like Tom Brady at the Super Bowl,” says Loyola coach Porter Moser.

“I’ve seen some things where some people are frustrated that she’s getting more attention than us, but none of us think that,” says guard Clayton Custer. “We are so happy for Sister Jean. We want the world to know who she is because she’s an amazing person and she inspires all of us.”

Sister Jean herself seems to be a little surprised by all of the attention.

“I never even imagined two or three, let alone this large group,” says Sister Jean referring to the giant media presence just to see her. She insists it hasn’t gone to her head.

“I haven’t done that nor has the team. Those young men are very humble. They keep saying how confident they are. I’m really glad to hear that.”

After being around the razor-sharp Sister Jean from Dallas to Atlanta to San Antonio, she consistently makes it all about the young men on the court, and not herself.