CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed Thursday evening when his car crashed into a tree and caught fire in west suburban Aurora.

Aurora police said the man apparently was speeding west on Diehl Road just west of Molitor Road around 6:25 p.m., when he lost control of the car, hit a fiber optics box, and then a tree on the north side of the road.

The car, a 2007 Infiniti G35 flipped over as a result of the crash, and then caught fire.

Firefighters put out the flames and pulled the man out of the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the victim’s body was too badly burned to identify him.

The Kane County Coroner’s office was conducting forensic exams to determine the man’s identity and cause of death.