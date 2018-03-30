CHICAGO (CBS) — A person detained by ICE who later escaped from federal custody was found in a Chicago coffee shop.

According to authorities, 31-year-old Mohamadou Lamine Mbacke is from Senegal.

He was at JKF Airport to be sent back to his home country on Tuesday.

That’s where Mbacke eluded authorities.

According to CBS New York, when Mbacke’s handcuffs were taken off at the x-ray screening site, that’s when he took off.

Video surveillance footage shows Mbacke getting into a cab and leaving the airport around 9:00 that night.

He was taken into custody without incident at a coffee shop near the Chicago Amtrak station Friday.

Authorities say Mbacke entered the U.S. in 2005 “before violating the terms of his status.”

In 2015 he was ordered to be deported for weapons and firearms offenses.

RELATED: NYC AUTHORITIES SEARCH FOR ICE FUGITIVE