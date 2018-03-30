CHICAGO (CBS) — The big game is Saturday but the road trip to San Antonio ended on Friday.

CBS 2 took a cardboard cutout of Sister Jean on the three-day trip to the Final Four.

She arrived with CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar who greeted Loyola fans from Chicago at San Antonio’s famed River Walk.

A quick stop at In-N-Out Burger with photographer Tim Viste and San Antonio was on the horizon.

The maroon and gold eager to welcome cut-out Sister Jean.

“It’s been amazing,” says Loyola grad Marcy Cook. “They were not this good when I went there in the 1990s. But it’s good fun to watch and I’m so excited.”

“It’s pretty great to see a Chicago basketball team go to the Final Four,” says her son Nate Cook.

Cut-out Sister Jean embracing her new city.

The cardboard version now on the look out for the real sister.

“She’s 85-years-old and not a basketball fan but she loves this. Absolutely loves this,” says Terry Ziemer, who’s making his 31st trip to see the Final Four and credits Sister Jean for turning his mother into a basketball fan.

Loyola and Michigan tip off just after 5:00 Saturday.

Then it’s a battle of two top seeds: Kansas and Villanova.

Even Navy Pier’s got a case of Ramblers fever.

The Centennial Wheel is all lit up for Loyola.

On Saturday you can ride for just $4.00 in honor of the trip to the Final Four.

Just use promo code “Ramblers” when buying your tickets online or at the box office.