CHICAGO (CBS) — Dozens of Loyola students are making a last-minute bus trip to San Antonio to watch the Ramblers take on the Michigan Wolverines in the Final Four.

The students said they just couldn’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

They met up on campus Friday morning, loaded up their bags, and boarded two shuttle buses bound for the Alamodome to cheer on the Ramblers on Saturday.

Approximately 80 students will make the 20 hour trip. They said they’re thrilled for the opportunity.

“My parents were like, ‘This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing. You’ve got to do it when you can, which I couldn’t believe, because it’s a lot. It’s a big commitment, and I’m missing part of school, but I honestly can’t believe that I’m actually going to go, and I can’t wait to actually be there,” Mary Cavanaugh said.

Jake Boling said he never thought he’d be going to the Final Four.

“That’s the thing. That’s why this is so great,” he said. “I didn’t go to Loyola because it’s a sports school. I went because for education and whatnot, and the fact that this is happening is just … it’s really like the stars realigning. It’s perfect.”

Most of the students taking the big trip said, when they came to Loyola, they couldn’t have imagined their team would be headed to the Final Four, or that they’d be along for the ride.

This is the First time Loyola has seen NCAA action in 33 years, and their first Final Four since winning the NCAA title in 1963.