CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot and killed Thursday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said the men were sitting in a car near Van Buren and Pulaski around 4:10 p.m., when two people walked up and opened fire.

Lovon Jordon, 21, and Priest Young, 20, both were pronounced dead a short time later, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

No one was in custody on Friday.

Area North detectives were investigating.