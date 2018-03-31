CHICAGO (CBS) — Today is the day.

The biggest stage in college basketball will showcase the Loyola Ramblers.

The team got a taste of what’s to come in an open practice Friday.

And perhaps a boost from a Loyola legend.

CBS 2’s Ryan Baker has more from San Antonio.

It’s easy to feel the energy, excitement and anticipation building in the Alamodome.

With Loyola and Michigan set to tip off in the national semi-finals around 5:00 on Saturday.

Loyola legend Jerry Harkness, the captain of the 1963 National Championship team was beaming with pride during the Ramblers Final Four practice.

The current squad didn’t look too wide-eyed with thousands of fans in the stands.

There will surely be more Saturday night.

“Honestly when you’re dreaming you say I want this to be an actual thing,” says Loyola guard Donte Ingram. “So now that I’m here, it doesn’t get any better.”

“It’s the biggest game of our lives,” says Loyola guard Clayton Custer.

“I’m going to be a little nervous,” admits Loyola guard Lucas Williamson. “It comes with the territory. But the game is still the same.”

Jerry Harkness is all smiles in describing what he sees from this Loyola team.

“You wait 50-something years, this is so unbelievable that I can’t talk,” says Harkness. “I think we got a shot at this.”

Harkness isn’t the only one who believes the Rambles can pull off yet another upset in this NCAA Tournament.

The Michigan Wolverines, who are evenly matched with Loyola, have a lot of respect for their opponent tonight.