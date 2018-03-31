CHICAGO (CBS) — One of two men accused of stealing a 68-year-old woman’s car from the Oak Brook Mall has his bond set at a million dollars.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and Oak Brook Chief of Police Jame Kruger say 26-year-old Darnell Anderson was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a gun and armed robbery.

On March 28 around 9:30 a.m., the victim was waiting in her car before going into work at the Oak Brook Mall.

Authorities say that’s when another vehicle pulled up and blocked her.

It’s alleged that one of the people in the car opened her driver’s side door and showed a gun.

Police say he ordered the woman out of the car. As she fled, one of the men chased her and stole her purse.

A man went back and took the woman’s car.

No word on the other person involved in the crime.

Authorities say he faces up 45 years in prison.

Anderson’s next court appearance is set for April 23.