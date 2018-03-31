CHICAGO (CBS) — Mother Nature couldn’t damper the Easter celebrations going on across the city today.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports from Holy Name Cathedral.

Damp and cold but definitely not a bust.

So much fun today across the city.

And in just a few hours, families will come here for an Easter Vigil celebrating the resurrection of Jesus.

Hundreds of little ones hunting for Easter eggs.

The clouds moved out just in time for South Loop’s annual Easter event.

“It’s Chicago spring, right?” says Karie Barlan. “You never know what you’re going to get.”

The kids were bundled up but they dodged the band of rain that rolled through the city while families hunted for eggs at Lincoln Park Zoo.

And in Englewood at Ogden Park, families stayed out of the rain and cold.

“Even though its raining, we’re going to make it shine,” says community activist Andrew Holmes.

Holmes and 7th district Chicago Police officers teamed up to make this all happen.

“That smile. It puts some joy into your heart,” he says.

Further north, today was a chance to celebrate at church.

At Holy Name Cathedral it was the the blessing of Easter baskets.