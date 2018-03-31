CHICAGO (CBS) — Couldn’t make to Texas to catch the Ramblers and Michigan Wolverines in the Final Four game?

You and thousands of other fans can still watch the event from several watch parties in Chicago.

On Loyola’s campus at the Gentile Arena at 6511 North Sheridan Road doors will open at 4:00 for fans to watch the game.

It’s free but seating will be limited.

Bars and restaurants in Rogers Park will have the game on for fans to cheer on the Ramblers.

Beginning at 3:00, R Public House at 1508 West Jarvis Avenue will be open for game watchers.

The Bulldog Ale House on 6606 North Sheridan will welcome fans of this anticipated Final Four match.

Rogers Park isn’t the only place where watch parties will be held.

The Edgewater Chamber of Commerce says many bars and restaurants in that neighborhood will also host Loyola events.

And Dick’s Sporting Goods at 5601 Touhy Avenue in Niles is having an in-store pep rally complete with a d.j., cheer cards, face painting and other game activities.