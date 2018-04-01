CHICAGO (CBS) — A triple fatal accident is impacting a trio of families this Easter.

An ambulance was traveling with this patient when it hit a building and all those inside.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports from Bellwood with more on the investigation and how one family is dealing with the tragedy.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation by local police and by the ambulance company involved.

CBS 2 has been told that speed does not appear to be a factor.

But the impact was severe enough first responders found the vehicle either smoking or on fire when they arrived.

Brick walls patched over by plywood.

Medical masks and other debris litter the ground outside a Bellwood business.

Glass from the ambulance that hit it is still there.

Tragically the driver, another worker and the patient inside are not.

“I can’t describe what that was like. It was the worst thing that has ever happened to me. My only son,” says Minnie Marshall.

She says Saturday the family lost a dedicated brother, uncle and great uncle: 48-year-old Larry Marshal Jr. was being transported for dialysis.

He recently underwent surgery and wasn’t able to drive himself.

So he relied on a private company to get to and from treatment safely.

“Just getting better from his illness and this happens. In an ambulance of all things,” says Marshall.

Attorney Frank Nagorka represents Excel Ambulance Service.

He believes this is the first crash for the company, adding the driver was the business’ EMS coordinator for at least a decade.

“It’s a tragedy when such an event occurs and we express our condolences to the family and all who knew these people,” says Nagorka.

Mayor Andre Harvey says the ambulance lost control eventually killing three inside.

“Witness say it look like he was going to make a left hand turn but continued to run right into a building,” says Harvey.

Adding among other things investigators are looking into is the medical history of the 51-year-old driver.

One fatal crash impacting three grieving families.

“They’re hurt the same way I am,” says Marshall.

The family wants to know what caused the crash.

Answers could come shortly.

The mayor believes this investigation should wrap up in about two more days.

That’s around the time the autopsies will be completed.