CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois health officials are issuing another warning about synthetic marijuana after a person died.

At least 38 people in the Chicago area who’ve used synthetic cannabinoids wound up in the hospital after experiencing severe bleeding.

It’s sometimes called Spice, K2 or fake weed and contains a chemical used in rat poison.

The drug can be smoked or sold as a liquid which can be vaporized in e-cigarettes.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says the side effects can be unpredictable, harmful and even deadly.