CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s not something you think about that often: how having the right school supplies helps boost a child’s self-esteem.

The mission of Back 2 School Illinois is to provide those supplies to students in need.

CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez talks to Matthew Kurtzman, the CEO of Back 2 School Illinois about a contest to help students at two Chicago schools.

“Anybody can nominate a school in the Chicago area,” says Kurtzman. “A lot of it is based on need.”

The organization shows up the first week of school and surprises the kids with their new school supplies.

“Last year we did about 34,000 of these kits that we gave out throughout the state,” says Kurtzman. “So we’re hoping to do 40,000 or more next year.”

To nominate a school or more information on the organization, visit the Back 2 School Illinois website.