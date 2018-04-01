CHICAGO (CBS) — Nowhere were there more die-hard fans of the Ramblers than in Loyola’s Gentile Arena Saturday night.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen reports from Rogers Park where fans are ready to welcome back the team.

The season has been filled with excitement and unforgettable moments.

Fans say they’re so proud of the men’s basketball team for making it this far in the tournament.

Thousands packed Gentile Arena for a watch party to cheer on the Ramblers.

Fans felt confident their team would make it to the NCAA’s National Championship game.

The players were looking good making shot after shot.

But in the end, you can sense the urgency in the arena as the clock began to wind down.

The Michigan Wolverines proved to be too much for the Ramblers.

Despite the loss, fans say they will never forget this historic run.

“Honestly, it’s a memory I’ll have for the rest of my life,” says Loyola sophomore Siddharth Ravula.

” I’m very proud of them and I’m very happy to say that we made it this far,” says Loyola freshman Karrington Jones.

No word from Loyola University on when there will be a campus celebration when the team returns from Texas.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar caught up with Loyola fans who made the trip to Texas to cheer on their favorite college basketball team.

They too felt a little disappointment regarding the Ramblers’ Final Four loss.

But say they too are proud of the team’s performance.