By Ryan Baker
CHICAGO (CBS) — Tears of joy early in the NCAA Tournament turned to sobs of sadness after the Ramblers fell to Michigan.

The team made an unexpected and thrilling long run through basketball’s prestigious playoff series.

The Ramblers took their school, Sister Jean and the city of Chicago all the way to San Antonio Texas to the Final Four.

SAN ANTONIO, TX – MARCH 31: Marques Townes #5 of the Loyola Ramblers reacts in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2018 NCAA Men’s Final Four Semifinal at the Alamodome on March 31, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

But Saturday that Cinderella story ended with Loyola lost to Michigan 69-57.

Despite the devastating loss, the team and their coach say they have lots to be proud of.

CBS 2’s Ryan Baker caught up Ben Richardson, Clayton Custer, Marques Townes, Cameron Krutwig and coach Porter Moser.

The Ramblers reflected on the game, their unforgettable journey, the pride for the program, the school and the city that cheered them on.

