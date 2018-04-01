CHICAGO (CBS) — The Loyola Ramblers return home from the Final Four receiving a very warm welcome.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory has the story from Loyola’s campus.

The players arrived and left quickly to attend Easter Mass.

Their homecoming might have been quick but it was joyous.

With family and fans cheering as everyone disembarked.

A member of the pep band tells CBS 2 that the mood on the plane and bus was somber.

But everyone is still holding their heads high.

Players thanked the fans for their support.

Perhaps the proudest of them all: Sister Jean.

She had her handlers wheel her into a good position so she could say goodbye to the team and wish them a happy Easter.

“It’s hard to process everything in a short time,” says Loyola forward Nick DiNardi. “In the next couple of days hopefully we’ll see the impact we’ve had.”

“We took some time to laugh today but it still hurts,” says Loyola Head Coach Porter Moser. “We felt like we really wanted to continue playing but (we have) a lot to be proud of.”

There is some sort of congratulations rally planned for later this week.

CBS 2 is waiting to hear more details from the university.