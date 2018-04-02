CHICAGO (CBS) — A Gary woman charged with neglect after two of her children died in an apartment fire last month was due in court on Monday.

Gary police said 33-year-old Kristen Gober left her three children home alone on March 24 while she spent the night drinking at a neighbor’s apartment.

The next morning, while Gober was still at her neighbor’s, her children were playing with the stove when her 4-year-old son put a blanket on top of it, and the blanket caught fire.

Gober allegedly told police she was doing laundry when the smoke alarm went off, and she tried to get back inside her apartment to rescue her children, but couldn’t reach them because of the flames, so she left.

Investigators did not believe her story, based on what witnesses told them, as well as evidence found at the scene.

Gober’s 6-year-old son was able to escape the fire, but her two other children died in the blaze: 2-year-old Kailani and her 4-year-old brother, Kristopher.

Police found Gober at a nearby McDonald’s after the fire, and learned from the building’s maintenance man she had spent the night drinking at his apartment, and had not gone back home before the fire started.

Gober has been charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent causing death, one count of neglect of a dependent, and one count of possession of marijuana. She originally was ordered held without bail, but her bond later was set at $200,000.

According to the Chicago Tribune, she was scheduled to enter a plea at a formal appearance on Monday.