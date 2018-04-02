WINNETKA, IL (Patch.com) — New Trier High School is considering increasing the punishment for students caught “vaping” on campus, according to administrators. Although rates of cigarette smoking among students have declined, there is evidence the use of e-cigarettes is increasing, the board was told Monday. In a memo to the board and Superintendent Paul Sally, assistant superintendents Timothy Hayes and Peter Tragos discussed ways the district can reduce the number of students using the electronic devices, which heat up liquids to produce a steam vapor that is inhaled into the lungs.

The devices are marketed in ways that appeal to teens, they said, with “sleek designs and a wide variety of flavored liquids.”

Read More At Patch