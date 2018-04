CHICAGO (CBS) — An Oak Park man has died after a fire in his condominium.

Neighbors reported hearing a loud noise just after 9 a.m. Sunday.

Minutes later, flames and smoke began shooting out of a second floor unit.

Firefighters were able to get residents out of the building, but they found one man unresponsive inside the unit where they believe the fire started.

Emergency crews were unable to revive him.

Investigators don’t yet know the cause of the blaze.