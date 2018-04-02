CHICAGO (CBS) — A salon and spa became the target of a burglary in Lincoln Park early Sunday.

Police believe the suspect used a crowbar to break the window to get inside Illuminate Salon and Spa on North Clybourn near Wolcott Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

The owner said she got a phone call about the incident and arrived to find glass everywhere.

Police said the suspect was wearing a black mask and got away with the cash box.

The owner spoke to CBS 2 but didn’t want to be identified on camera.

“It’s just very unfortunate i wish they will catch the guy,” the owner said. “I’ve seen it in the movies never thought this was going to happen to me you know. I just think we all need to be careful and I hope this never happens again but there’s a chance it might happen.”

The owner was hoping surveillance cameras from the business next door would help police with the investigation.