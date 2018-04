CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are looking for a woman who stabbed another woman in the back of the head on a CTA bus.

The attack happened on Sunday on the Maginificent Mile when the offender used some type of sharp object inside her glove.

The victim suffered a minor cut and she was treated at the scene.

Police say the women did not know each other.

The suspect was last seen walking southbound on Michigan Avenue near Ohio Street.